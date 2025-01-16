Arsenal survive Premier League London derby with 2-1 win against Tottenham

Arsenal earned a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby Wednesday in week 21 of the English season.

Tottenham's South Korean star Son Heung-min followed a corner kick well and put the ball into Arsenal’s net with a shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner in the 25th minute at Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham's English striker Dominic Solanke put the ball into his own net to level the score in the 40th minute.

Just four minutes later, Gunners Belgian winger Leandro Trossard brought the lead to the hosts.

The Gunners have kept their close pursuit of leaders Liverpool, which have 47 points and one more game to play, from four points behind.

Tottenham are in 13th spot with 24 points.