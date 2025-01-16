ATC grants interim bail to Shehryar Afridi in D-Chowk protest cases

The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted interim bail to former federal minister Shehryar Afridi in five cases related to the D-Chowk protest.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, saw Afridi appear in court alongside his legal team, Sardar Musroof and Amina Ali. After marking his attendance, Afridi was permitted to leave the courtroom.

During the proceedings, Afridi’s counsel, Sardar Musroof Advocate, requested an extension of interim bail for Afridi and other co-accused.

The court accepted the request and extended Afridi's interim bail in the cases until February 15. The cases pertain to his alleged involvement in protests at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.