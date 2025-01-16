ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in PML-N office torching case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted 31 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and senator Ijaz Chaudhry, in a case related to the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office during the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings, during which incarcerated , including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, were presented before the court. Accused individuals on bail, such as Sanam Javed and others, also appeared in the court. The court formally charged the and workers during the proceedings.

However, all the accused denied the charges and expressed their intention to contest them.

Subsequently, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to present their testimony at the next hearing, scheduled for January 22. It was also noted that further proceedings in the case would be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of another case related to the incident until January 23 and summoned all the accused for indictment.

The Model Town police had registered cases against and workers for their alleged involvement in the torching of the PML-N office during the May 9 riots.