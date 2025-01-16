Aurangzeb advocates for strategic social impact financing to boost financial inclusion

ISLAMABAD - aFederal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday chaired the second meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on Social Impact Financing aimed at exploring innovative financial solutions to drive social impact, enhance financial inclusion, and uplift marginalised communities across Pakistan.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Waqas ul Hassan, CEO Karandaaz, Dr Fatima Khushnood, CEO Pakistan Environment Trust, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Team Leader REMIT, Dr Ayesha Khan, Regional MD Acumen, Ms Maheen Rahman, CEO InfraZamin, Ms Shazia Maqsood Amjad, CEO Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy, Shahid Aziz, former CEO Interloop Asset Management, Rashid Bajwa, CEO NRSP, Naveed A Khan, Chairman Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC). The meeting was also attended by Governor SBP, CEO State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), MD Bait-ul-Mal, Secretary BISP, Secretary PA&SS, and Secretary Finance.

Before initiating the meeting, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised the significance of addressing both economic reforms and critical existential challenges facing Pakistan. “While we are focused on steering the economy through various reforms, we are equally committed to tackling pressing issues such as the rapid population growth, which contributes to child stunting and learning poverty, and the ongoing climate change crisis. This meeting holds immense importance in resolving and addressing both of these challenges,” remarked the finance minister.

The meeting proceeded with a follow-up presentation providing an update on actions from the previous session, followed by presentations from Karandaaz Pakistan and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

Karandaaz’s presentation highlighted the global growth of impact investing, which has reached $1.571 trillion in assets under management, growing at an annual rate of 21 percent since 2019. The organisation proposed the establishment of a Green Impact Fund (GIF), a $250 million initiative aimed at financing green micro and small enterprises (MSMEs). This fund would offer concessional loans, equity with first-loss guarantees, and technical assistance, drawing support from global climate financing sources, commercial institutions, and public or donor funding. The discussion underscored the potential of such initiatives to foster economic growth, address climate challenges, and promote bottom-up development by creating jobs and empowering underserved communities.

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety also provided insights into its ongoing initiatives within the social impact financing framework. These included:

1. Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP):

• Nashonuma initiative, supporting 2 million pregnant women and children under two with nutrition and stipends.

• Kafalaat Programme, offering cash transfers to 9.3 million women with a budget of Rs461 billion.

2. National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP):

• Transferred productive assets to 151,822 households, providing 252,012 interest-free loans and livelihood training.

• Reported a 74.4 percent graduation rate out of extreme poverty, with a 30 percent increase in income.

3. Poverty Graduation of Extremely Poor and Flood-Affected Households (PGEP):

• A $134.2 million initiative providing livelihood assets, climate-smart agricultural technologies, and interest-free loans.

4. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Programmes:

• Managing shelter homes, women empowerment centres, and the Orphan and Widow Support Programme.

The discussions also focused on strategic priorities for advancing social impact financing, including:

• Mobilising philanthropic capital and global impact investments for underserved communities.

• Developing a robust regulatory framework for social impact financing.

• Expanding financial inclusion through innovative tools and blended financing models.

• Leveraging public-private partnerships to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

• Enhancing resilience through targeted interventions for disaster-affected and climate-sensitive areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the finance minister emphasised the need for a structured approach to measure the actual social impact of financial inclusion efforts. He remarked, “It is crucial to focus on the structuring, monitoring, and reporting of social impact outcomes to effectively gauge the results of our initiatives.” The minister also highlighted the importance of capacity building across all sectors and the creation of comprehensive dashboards for tracking progress. “While we are doing a commendable job in specific verticals, as a country, we must take a more holistic approach and scale up our efforts horizontally to ensure broader impact,” he added.

The finance minister urged all stakeholders to accelerate efforts in finalising and operationalising the proposed frameworks, ensuring that Pakistan’s goals for sustainable development, climate resilience, and poverty alleviation are realised.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting with the leadership of the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC). The PMIC delegation was led by Naveed A Khan, Chairman PMIC, and included Yasir Ashfaque, CEO PMIC, Waqas ul Hassan, CEO Karandaaz Pakistan, and Saqib Siddique, Head of Portfolio and Sector Development, PMIC.

PMIC, established in 2016 under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), operates as a wholesale microfinance apex with the aim of enhancing financial inclusion across Pakistan. During the meeting, the PMIC team presented a detailed overview of the microfinance landscape, highlighting key challenges and opportunities. It was noted that Pakistan significantly lags behind regional counterparts, such as Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines, in terms of financial inclusion, with a potential microcredit market of 41 million, of which only 7.4 million clients are currently served.

The discussion included a comparative analysis of Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs). The team highlighted that while MFBs primarily lend against gold and offer nano loans, MFIs focus on rural communities and cater to underserved segments, particularly women.

Several key challenges to financial inclusion were outlined, including:

1. Dual Regulatory Framework: MFIs and MFBs operate under separate regulations, complicating the ecosystem.

2. Limited Access to Funding: Substantial liquidity is required to expand outreach, but funding remains a challenge.

3. Insufficient Institutional Capacity: The limited number of entities in the sector hinders widespread financial access.

4. Low NFIS Target Ownership: Proactive oversight is needed to meet the ambitious targets of the newly drafted NFIS 2024-28.

The finance minister appreciated the insights shared and stressed the importance of addressing these challenges with realistic and practical solutions. He encouraged PMIC to propose innovative funding mechanisms, such as equity endowment funds and targeted government-mandated allocations, to increase the sector’s capacity and outreach.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to accelerating financial inclusion as a cornerstone of sustainable economic development. The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to work collaboratively towards enhancing access to financial services, especially for rural and underserved populations, in alignment with the NFIS goals.