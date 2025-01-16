Azma sees massive irregularities in Benazir Nashonuma Programme in KPK

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that large-scale financial embezzlement and ghost employees have been exposed in the Benazir Nashonuma Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As a result, the World Food Program has halted its operations in the province. Despite claims of fighting corruption, 799 million rupees have vanished under the nose of Ali Amin Gandapur, and the public funds meant for their service are now being pocketed by social media trolls. She further stated that the World Food Program raised questions regarding financial irregularities and ghost employees in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Official documents highlight discrepancies amounting to 799 million rupees in salaries alone. Even funds allocated for the health of mothers and children have not been spared. Previously, 70 crore rupees, intended for mosque Imams, were also mysteriously vanished. The Information Minister added that all these funds are being diverted to social media brigades running campaigns against Pakistan and its institutions. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Adviser writes to the federal government every week requesting funds, but these federal funds are being distributed to those propagating anti-army rhetoric rather than benefiting the Pashtun people.