Thursday, January 16, 2025
Barrister Gohar confirms meeting with Army Chief Asim Munir in Peshawar

Web Desk
3:18 PM | January 16, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has confirmed holding a meeting with Army Chief Syed Asim Munir.

Speaking informally to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar disclosed that he, along with PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, met the Army Chief in Peshawar.

Terming the meeting a positive step forward, he expressed optimism about the country’s situation improving.

“During our meeting with the Army Chief, we discussed all PTI matters and presented our demands. Dialogue is always a constructive approach, and I remain hopeful that conditions will take a turn for the better,” he stated.

Barrister Gohar also highlighted that the discussions addressed crucial issues concerning national stability, adding that the response from the Army Chief was encouraging.

