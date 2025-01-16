Thursday, January 16, 2025
BD defence delegation calls on PAF chief

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  A high level defence delegation of Bangladesh led by Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at the Air Headquarters Islamabad.

An ISPR statement issued on Wednesday said, during the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing military partnership between the two Air Forces through joint training initiatives.  The dignitaries also agreed to explore avenues of collaboration in order including exchange initiatives and joint training. Lt Gen S M Kamrul Hassan lauded the innovative projects, cutting-edge technologies and indigenously developed technological framework of Pakistan Air Force under the current leadership. He expressed profound interest in sophisticated military hardware being developed, notably the JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.  The meeting signifies a resolute commitment to reinforce military partnership, fostering collaboration and promoting robust relations between the two countries.

Pak-Russia trade relations to have positive impact on both economies: Envoy

Our Staff Reporter

