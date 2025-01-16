Thursday, January 16, 2025
Bilawal invited to Trump’s inauguration in US

SHAFQAT ALI
January 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been invited to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20, close aides said. They maintained that the PPP chief – invited in personal capacity – plans to participate in the event and is likely to depart for Washington this week. President Asif Ali Zardari – the PPP Co-Chairman - had previously attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of Trump in Washington, DC in 2017. Following his victory in the November 5 presidential election, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th head of the state during the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. Trump was declared winner in the 2024 US presidential election, claiming an “unprecedented and powerful mandate” while addressing supporters in Florida. Planned by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the inauguration begins with a procession to the Capitol. The Vice President reads his oath of office and is sworn in first. Later, the President reads his oath of office and is sworn in. Subsequently, the President gives an inaugural address, which usually outlines a President’s vision and goals for his term.

