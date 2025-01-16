City administration takes notice of violation of official prices of LPG

KARACHI - The while taking notice of the violation of official prices of LPG and the sale of substandard and unsafe cylinders in the city has decided to crack down on retailers who are violating official prices and safety rules for LPG. In this regard the Hydrocarbon Institute will be consulted for inspection purposes, the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi at his office here on Wednesday. The decided to strictly enforce the safety codes to curb the sale of substandard LPG cylinders for ensuring the quality of cylinders and safety for the use of them. It was also decided that relevant officers will conduct inspections with the consultation and participation of technical experts or representatives of the Hydrocarbon Institute.

The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto Deputy commissioner district east Abrar Jafar, SSP Traffic police Dr Qamar Rizvi, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters commissioner Karachi office Rabia Syed Executive Officer OGRA Ghulam Mohammad Shaheen, officers of Civil Defence and Transport Department. It was also decided that shopkeepers whose shops were sealed for violating safety rules will not be allowed to reopen without inspection and fulfilling requirements of safety codes. The meeting also decided to allow shops sealed for violating safety rules to reopen after complying with the requirements.

The meeting emphasized the need to increase the number of OGRA-authorized distributors for LPG cylinder sales. Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting on actions taken against illegal sale of LPG cylinders in their respective districts.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Jaffer told the meeting that in the East District, 109 shops selling LPG illegally were taken action against and sealed. Similar actions were taken in the Central, Korangi, Keamari, and West districts.

SSP Traffic Police Dr. Qamar Rizvi informed the meeting that traffic police are making all possible efforts to prevent the use of substandard cylinders in public transport. In the last 13 days, 13 vehicles were taken action against, resulting in a fine of Rs 75,000 and confiscation of two cylinders.