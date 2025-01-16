Civil hospital faces shortage of staff, 638 posts lie vacant

SUKKUR - Sukkur’s Deputy Commissioner, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, on Wednesday visited the Sukkur Civil Hospital to assess the facility’s conditions. Accompanied by Medical Superintendent , Dr Akhtiar Mirani, Additional MS Dr Altaf Awan, and other officials, the deputy commissioner inspected various wards, including the emergency, orthopedic, and OPD departments. The hospital administration informed the deputy commissioner that out of 1,102 sanctioned posts, only 464 are currently filled with doctors, paramedics, nursing, and technical staff. Alarmingly, 638 posts, including 191 doctors and nursing staff in grades 16-20, remain vacant. The administration revealed that the health department has already been notified about the vacant positions. The shortage of doctors and paramedics has resulted in the existing staff working under immense pressure. The deputy commissioner directed the surgeons and doctors to perform their duties more efficiently to alleviate the patients’ sufferings.

He also emphasized the importance of punctuality for staff and officers on night duty, warning that any negligence would be unacceptable.

To address the staffing shortage, the deputy commissioner assured that the finance department would be approached promptly to resolve the issue of vacant posts. Additionally, the deputy commissioner was informed about the malfunctioning MRI, CT scan, and mammography X-ray machines. The hospital administration has requested the Sindh government and health department to repair and activate these machines urgently.