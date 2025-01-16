Thursday, January 16, 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz credits PM Shehbaz for economic stability

Web Desk
3:56 PM | January 16, 2025
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for steering the country away from default through his relentless efforts.

Addressing at the launch ceremony of the ‘Asaan Karobar Finance’ and ‘Asaan Business Card’ initiatives in Lahore on Thursday, she emphasized the government’s commitment to economic progress.

The chief minister highlighted positive economic trends, stating, “All economic indicators are heading in the right direction, and the stock market has achieved several milestones in recent months.”

Maryam Nawaz underscored the importance of industrialization for national growth, noting, “No country can progress without industrialization, a lesson I’ve learned from studying global development models.”

She announced that the new initiative would provide interest-free loans of up to 30 million rupees to help Punjab’s residents start new businesses. The scheme, she said, is particularly designed for the youth and holds significant potential for economic empowerment.

“This government has made doing business easier than ever for the people of Punjab,” she added, encouraging citizens to seize this opportunity. “It’s a golden chance for domestic investment. Start your business and contribute to the country’s economy.”

