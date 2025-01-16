Commissioner pays surprise visit to Nishtar hospitals

MULTAN - Commissioner Amir Karim Khan surprise visit to Nishtar-1 and Nishtar-2 hospitals and highlighted his commitment to improving public health services. Disguised as a common man, he spent an hour observing the conditions and services of the hospital.

During his visit to Nishtar-1 hospital, the commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness standards. He immediately summoned the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), directing him to take prompt measures to improve hygiene. Additionally, he instructed the MS to prominently display a chart outlining the hospital’s facilities step by step for the convenience of patients.

The commissioner inspected various key departments, including neurology, radiology, and the emergency ward to access their functionality. He emphasized better patient care and installation of a lift to enhance accessibility. Amir Karim Khan also called for upgrading the Commissioner’s Office by maintaining record management and treating visitors with respect. The Commissioner instructed the building department to prepare a comprehensive plan for upgrading the Commissioner Office Complex and ordered office furniture to create space for modern equipment and facilities. Through these actions, Commissioner Amir Karim Khan reinforced his dedication to better public service delivery and fostering trust in government institutions.

New divisional scouts organiser deputed in Multan division

Hafiz Muhammad Zeeshan has officially assumed the charge of divisional scouts organiser for Multan division. The appointment orders were handed over by Provincial Scouts Commissioner and Secretary for Industries, Commerce, and Skills Development Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, and Provincial Secretary Punjab Boy Scouts, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi. The decision was welcomed by scouts, scout leaders, and education circles across the division. Hafiz Zeeshan vowed to promote scouting and improve scout activities. He said that future programs would align with the directives of the Provincial Scouts Commissioner and Provincial Secretary.