Commissioner XI beat Mayor XI in wheelchair basketball event at Karachi Sports Festival

LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Ali Naqvi, expressed his full commitment to promoting sports and other healthy activities for the youth of Karachi during his tenure. He made these remarks at the prize distribution ceremony of the wheelchair basketball event, part of the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, organised by the Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) and DEWA Academy. Commissioner XI emerged victorious in the one-day wheelchair basketball event, defeating Mayor XI by 8-4 in the final. For the winners, Muhammad Bin Umar contributed 4 points, while Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Umar added 2 points each. From Mayor XI, Shakeel Ahmed scored all 4 points for his team. Commissioner Karachi highlighted the smooth and disciplined execution of the sports festival, which commenced on December 10 and will conclude on January 30. He also announced plans to launch school-level sports competitions after Eid-ul-Fitr. Awards were presented to key contributors, including MD of SSWMB Tariq Nizamani, Municipal Commissioner of TMC South Noor Hassan Jokhio, and DD Parks Ahmer Shafiq, in recognition of their support for the festival. Notable attendees included POA Associate Secretary Tehmina Asif, TMC South Director of Sports Asif Azeem, AC Mintha Azhar, ACG Hazim Bangwar, Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and several sports organizers, referees, and prominent figures from various fields.