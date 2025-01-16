Cops imparted training on handling rape cases

MULTAN - Investigation officers of Multan police attended a daylong training session at the police lines here Wednesday to get insight into modern investigation techniques to tackle the rape cases properly and on merit. SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf delivered a detailed lecture on technical aspects of investigations, most importantly proper collection of evidence, its protection, and to move forward with the investigations process while comprehensively understanding the sensitivity of the matter. DSP Legal Shahid Iqbal lectured the investigation officers on legal aspects of such cases. Officials threw light on important aspects of investigations including protection of evidence, forensic support, protecting the rights of victim persons, besides effective legal action with sensitivity such cases demand. Victims of such cases should be treated politely and with compassion.