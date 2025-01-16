DC inspects construction work of women hostel

Vehari - Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Tauqeer has said that the purpose of construction of women’s hostel is to provide quality residential facilities to working women. These remarks were passed by Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer while inspecting the construction work of Women Working Hostel. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal and officers of the Building Department were also present. SDO Building gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about the construction work of the hostel, on which Deputy Commissioner Imrana Tauqeer directed to ensure construction of the Women Working Hostel within the stipulated period.