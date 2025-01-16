DC Mardan visits Municipal Citizens Academy

TAKHT BHAI - Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioners Saeed Ullah Jan and Syed Farhad, visited the Municipal Citizens Academy TMA Takht Bhai. The Tehsil Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, also graced the occasion with his presence.
During the visit, Tehsil Municipal Officer Rahman Sher and Chief Officer Usman Ali Nashad briefed Dr Azmat Wazir on the new initiatives for civic engagement. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Rahman Sher and Usman Ali Nashad in establishing a creative social awareness academy, which aims to promote community involvement and education.
The visit underscores the commitment of the local government to foster civic engagement and community development. The Municipal Citizens Academy TMA Takht Bhai serves as a model for empowering citizens and promoting social change.