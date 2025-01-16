Thursday, January 16, 2025
DC Mardan visits Municipal Citizens Academy

January 16, 2025
TAKHT BHAI  -  Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, accompanied by Additional Deputy Com­missioners Saeed Ullah Jan and Syed Farhad, vis­ited the Municipal Citi­zens Academy TMA Takht Bhai. The Tehsil Chair­man, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, also graced the oc­casion with his presence.

During the visit, Teh­sil Municipal Officer Rah­man Sher and Chief Of­ficer Usman Ali Nashad briefed Dr Azmat Wazir on the new initiatives for civic engagement. The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Rahman Sher and Us­man Ali Nashad in es­tablishing a creative so­cial awareness academy, which aims to promote community involvement and education.

The visit underscores the commitment of the local government to fos­ter civic engagement and community devel­opment. The Municipal Citizens Academy TMA Takht Bhai serves as a model for empowering citizens and promoting social change.

