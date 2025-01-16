Thursday, January 16, 2025
DC to monitor social media to check food related complaints

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kot Addu Manwar Abbas Bukhari established a dedicated media cell to address complaints received via social media, ensuring swift action against public grievances including poor quality food. According to the deputy commissioner, the complaints regarding substandard food items at prominent food points in the city surfaced through social media would be resolved at the earliest. He directed the Food Department to conduct raids and impose hefty fines on the violators. In this regard, a raid was conducted at Iqbal’s Shah Samosa Food Point near Railway Chowk, the food authority officials imposed Rs. 20, 000 fine for using substandard yogurt, sweets and cooking oil. Meanwhile, at Naeem Samosa Food Point, food authority officials confiscated poor-quality yogurt and cooking oil, and imposed Rs. 20, 000 fine, while the team also imposed Rs. 15000 fine on Amjad Dahi Bhalla point. The DC promised that the identity of those reporting adulteration or substandard food items would be kept confidential. He urged citizens to report profiteering and the sale of low-quality food items, adding that strict action would be taken to ensure public health and safety.

Our Staff Reporter

