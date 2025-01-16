Dense fog and snowfall disrupt life across pakistan

Dense fog enveloped various cities in Punjab and Sindh from Wednesday night into Thursday, disrupting daily life and causing significant traffic issues.

According to a Motorway Police spokesperson, sections of the motorways, including M5 from Rahim Yar Khan to Rohri and M11 from Lahore to Sialkot, were closed due to reduced visibility. Drivers were advised to take the Grand Trunk (GT) Road as an alternative and exercise caution by using fog lights and maintaining low speeds. Authorities also urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay home.

Fog also affected traffic on national highways, further hampering mobility.

The cold wave gripping the country intensified, with snowfall and rain reported in northern areas and parts of Balochistan over the past 24 hours. Districts such as Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Pishin, and Qilla Abdullah experienced intermittent snowfall and rain, adding to the chill.

Northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saw temperatures plummet below freezing. Leh recorded -12°C, Skardu -10°C, Gupis -9°C, and Astore -7°C. In Kalam, Hunza, Gilgit, and Bagroot, temperatures reached -5°C, while Parachinar, Ziarat, and Kalat experienced -4°C.

The Met Office predicts cold and dry weather for most areas on Thursday, with very cold conditions in hilly regions. Patches of moderate to dense fog are expected during morning and night hours in Punjab, upper Sindh, and plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Light rain or snow may occur in isolated locations in Kashmir and nearby hilly areas.