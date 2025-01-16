DIG Islamabad holds open court

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Syed Ali Raza, held an open court on Wednesday at his office to address citizens’ grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution. A public relation officer told APP, DIG Syed Ali Raza assured the public that they could also register their complaints through the IGP Complaint Cell 1715. He said Islamabad Police are committed to reaching out to the general public and resolving their concerns through various measures.

DIG further stated that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has directed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.

“All Zonal SPs are conducting these sessions in their respective zones,” he said, adding that any citizen of Islamabad is welcome to openly discuss their issues during these gatherings.

The DIG emphasized that the primary goal of the public outreach initiative is to ensure citizens’ problems are resolved efficiently and at their convenience.