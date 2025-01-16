DPM, CM Murad discuss Sindh issues, agree to resolve differences

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of the federal government’s commitment to ensure full and timely release of funds for all the approved projects in the province.

The Chief Minister Shah called on the Deputy Prime Minister to discuss the differences between the federal and Sindh provincial governments. He was accompanied by Syed Naveed Qamar as well as Sindh planning minister, chief secretary Sindh, chairman P&D Sindh and finance secretary Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb as well as secretaries of relevant federal divisions, said an official statement issued by the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, they reviewed in detail the ongoing development projects included in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of Sindh.

The meeting also deliberated upon the issues related to allocations, implementation and approvals of the reviewed projects, particularly pertaining to road connectivity, water storage, schools infrastructure and housing.

They discussed in detail the approval and implementation status of such projects and agreed that timely completion of projects within approved cost was imperative for the development of Sindh province and the betterment of the population.

The DMP further assured that any increase in the cost of ongoing projects would be expeditiously considered by CDWP and ECNEC for decision.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) - key partners in the ruling coalition - are holding talks to resolve the differences.

The PPP blames the PML-N of violating the agreement reached between them after the last year’s general elections. The PML-N has tried to downplay the issue describing the tension as a ‘friendly fight.’

The two allies have now launched negotiations to settle the differences and stabilise the government.