Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP suspends 139 lawmakers over failure to submit asset declarations

ECP suspends 139 lawmakers over failure to submit asset declarations
Web Desk
4:03 PM | January 16, 2025
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the memberships of 139 lawmakers from the National Assembly, provincial assemblies, and Senate for not submitting their mandatory asset declarations.

The suspended members include Senators Abdul Quddus and Qasim, along with 16 members of the National Assembly and 68 members of the Punjab Assembly.

Additionally, the suspension impacts 33 lawmakers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 15 from the Sindh Assembly, and 5 from the Balochistan Assembly for failing to comply with the asset declaration requirements.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1737009251.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025