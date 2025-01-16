ECP suspends 139 lawmakers over failure to submit asset declarations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the memberships of 139 lawmakers from the National Assembly, provincial assemblies, and Senate for not submitting their mandatory asset declarations.

The suspended members include Senators Abdul Quddus and Qasim, along with 16 members of the National Assembly and 68 members of the Punjab Assembly.

Additionally, the suspension impacts 33 lawmakers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 15 from the Sindh Assembly, and 5 from the Balochistan Assembly for failing to comply with the asset declaration requirements.