Eight dead in suspected Marburg outbreak in Tanzania: WHO

Geneva - The WHO said Tuesday that a suspected outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Tanzania had killed eight people, warning that the risk of further spread in the country and region was “high”.

The United Nations health agency said it had informed its member states on Monday of “an outbreak of suspected Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in the Kagera region” of Tanzania. “We are aware of nine cases so far, including eight people who have died.

We would expect further cases in coming days as disease surveillance improves,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X.

“WHO has offered its full assistance to the government of Tanzania, and to affected communities.”

The announcement came less than a month after WHO declared over a three-month Marburg outbreak in neighbouring Rwanda, which killed 15 people.

Marburg causes a highly infectious haemorrhagic fever. It is transmitted from fruit bats and belongs to the same family of viruses as Ebola.

With a fatality rate that can reach close to 90 percent, Marburg’s fever is often accompanied by bleeding and organ failure.

The Kagera region experienced its first Marburg outbreak in March 2023, lasting for nearly two months, with nine cases including six deaths, WHO said.

It pointed out that “zoonotic reservoirs, such as fruit bats, remain endemic to the area”.

WHO said it assessed