Focused West Indies ready for Pakistan challenge: Coach Coley

LAHORE - West Indies’ Head Coach Andre Coley has stressed that his team remains fully focused on the present and is well-prepared to execute their plans effectively as they gear up for the Test series against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Addressing the media in Multan on Wednesday, Coley emphasisedthe importance of strategic clarity, adaptability, and learning from past experiences. “Our plan regarding scores is clear, but the actual target can only be determined on the game day itself.”

Reflecting on the team’s journey, the head coach acknowledged that 2024 was a year of contrasting fortunes for the West Indies, marked by both achievements and setbacks. “The past year has been a tremendous learning experience,” he noted. “We gained valuable insights from our strong performances, while also identifying key areas where we fell short.”

He emphasized that every experience has played a crucial role in the team’s growth and reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing learning as a coach. “For me, the journey of learning never ends,” Coley remarked, adding, “Every match and every situation offers invaluable lessons that shape our approach and strategy.”

The head coach also expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in Multan, lauding the local authorities and security teams for creating a safe and welcoming environment. He described the pitches as ‘safe and conducive for good cricket’, setting the stage for an engaging contest between two determined sides, which are keen to showcase their skills and eager to seal the Test series.