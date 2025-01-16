Gaza cease-fire agreement to be implemented starting Sunday: Qatar's prime minister

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman announced Wednesday evening the success of mediators in reaching a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.

During a press conference held in Doha, bin Abdulrahman stated that the first phase of the agreement will last 42 days and include the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

Bin Abdulrahman noted that Qatar, Egypt, and the United States “will work to ensure the implementation of the agreement,” with mechanisms in place to monitor its execution and address any potential violations.

The Qatari minister expressed his hope that “no military operations would be conducted during the period leading up to the implementation of the agreement.”