Global trend and NPPs as sustainable energy solution for Pakistan 

During the Second World War, science and technology advanced significantly, leading to new discoveries. One of the most notable achievements was the ability to obtain energy by splitting the atoms of heavy natural elements for the first time. This energy is known as nuclear energy. Efforts to harness it began, and in 1954, the Soviet Union established the world's first nuclear power plant, generating 6 megawatts (MW) of electricity. This was followed by the United Kingdom in 1956 and the United States in 1957, both demonstrating this capability in practice.

When the commercial nuclear power industry began in the late 1960s, there were clear distinctions between the Eastern and Western industries. However, over the next two decades, the construction of nuclear power plants expanded to most developed and developing countries. Today, nuclear power has become an international trade, with industrialized nations supplying components for nuclear power plants worldwide. Similarly, nuclear fuel (uranium), extracted from mines in Canada, Australia, and Central Asia, is used globally.

Currently, there are 415 nuclear power plants operating in 31 countries, with a production capacity of 373,700 MW—about 10% of the world's total electricity production. The leading countries in terms of the number of nuclear power plants are the United States (94 plants), France (56 plants), China (56 plants), and Russia (36 plants). France, notably, generates 70-75% of its total electricity through nuclear power. Additionally, 10 countries, including Hungary and Finland, generate more than a third of their electricity from nuclear power, while the United States, Russia, Spain, and the UAE rely on nuclear energy for about 20% of their total energy production.

Pakistan operates six nuclear power plants with a combined production capacity of 3,530 MW, contributing 17-18% of the country’s annual electricity production. In the last two decades, China has emerged as a leader in nuclear power plant construction. It has acquired comprehensive expertise and is internationally recognized as a certified provider of nuclear power plant technology. Currently, there are 62 nuclear power plants under construction worldwide, with 28 being built by China. Pakistan has constructed six nuclear power plants in a short period with Chinese assistance and investment.

In the current era, alarming environmental changes have heightened the importance of nuclear energy. During the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), countries largely agreed that an environmentally friendly energy system is impossible without nuclear energy. All parties committed to reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving zero or reduced greenhouse gas emissions by adopting nuclear energy.

At COP28, 24 countries supported a ministerial declaration to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, eliminate fossil fuel dependence, and prioritize emission-free technologies, including nuclear power. To meet this goal, many nations have significantly increased energy investments. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Jordan are launching nuclear energy programs, while Bangladesh, Egypt, and Turkey are constructing nuclear power plants. African nations like Uganda have also signed agreements to start their nuclear power programs.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), 28 countries are planning or actively working to adopt nuclear power. Of these, 10-12 countries aim to build nuclear power plants by 2030-2035. Governments must create favorable environments for investment in nuclear power and establish independent, professional regulatory frameworks. The economic viability of new nuclear power plants depends on construction costs, timelines, and factors like energy market regulations and competitive technologies.

The IAEA has published a projection for nuclear energy over the next 25 years, outlining Low and High Scenarios. Both scenarios predict increased adoption of nuclear energy to address challenges such as energy security, climate change, and economic development. In the High Scenario, nuclear power production in 2050 could more than double current levels.

This year, the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, supported by the IAEA, hosted delegations from 32 countries and the European Union. The summit focused on climate change mitigation, energy security, and the role of nuclear energy in sustainable development. Pakistan’s delegation highlighted national achievements in the peaceful use of nuclear technology, particularly in electricity generation, and emphasized its importance in combating climate change.

In light of these facts, it is evident that nuclear power plays a critical global role. Most countries now incorporate nuclear energy into their mid- and long-term power plans, recognizing its importance in addressing energy and environmental challenges.