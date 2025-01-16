Thursday, January 16, 2025
Government increases PM Youth Program loan limit

Web Desk
9:21 PM | January 16, 2025
The federal government has enhanced the loan limit under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program for small businesses from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.5 million, aiming to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to empower youth and women while supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan's population of 242 million.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting focused on SME development, where officials reviewed progress and discussed measures to simplify processes for entrepreneurs.

The PM emphasized aligning SME support with global standards and directed that facilities for small businesses be modelled on successful practices from developed countries.

