Thursday, January 16, 2025
Government negotiation committee rejects PTI chairman's claims of politicization

Web Desk
9:16 PM | January 16, 2025
National

The spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, Irfan Siddiqui, on Thursday, dismissed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's claims regarding the politicization of a security-related meeting in Peshawar.

Joined by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, Siddiqui expressed disappointment over Gohar’s statement, stating that it undermined PTI's negotiating team.

He clarified that no direct talks were being held between PTI and other political parties, except through the government’s negotiation committee.

Siddiqui also criticized the charter of demands presented by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), comparing it to a charge sheet against the current government. He described the demands as a “pack of accusations” primarily based on unfounded allegations.

National

