Thursday, January 16, 2025
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs3.47 per litre

January 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Government Wednesday jacked up the prices of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs 3.47 per litre, and Rs 2.61 per litre, respectively for the second fortnight of January 2025.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, in view of the fluctuations in the international market during the last fortnight and has accordingly been decided the prices of Petrol and HSD will be revised upward during the next fortnight starting from January 16, said a notification issued here by the Finance Division.

The new prices will be effective from January 16, till further revision.

According to the notification, following the increase of Rs 3.47 per litre the price of Petrol will go up to Rs 256.13 per litre from the existing Rs 252.66 per litre.

After the hike of Rs 2.61 per litre, the price of HSD will go up to Rs 260.95 per litre from the existing Rs 258.34 per litre.

Notably, during the first fortnight of January, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs 0.56 per litre. Similarly, the price of HSD was jacked up by Rs 2.96 per litre for the first fortnight of January 2025.

