Govt slashes EV charging tariff by 44pc

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has drastically slashed the power tariff for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 44 percent bringing it down from Rs71.10/unit to Rs39.70/unit.

“The prime minister has decided to reduce the tariff for EV charging stations, from Rs71.10 per unit, including taxes, by approximately 44 percent to Rs39.70 per unit,” Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari said in a press conference here Wednesday.

Besides, regulations for establishing EV charging stations and battery swapping points have also been implemented. The minister said that Pakistan spends $6 billion annually on importing petrol and diesel, and the government is making efforts to bring electric vehicles (EVs) within reach of the masses. The decision will make EV charging significantly cheaper for motorcycles, three-wheelers, small cars, and larger vehicles, he said.

The cost for motorcycles will be three times less compared to petrol-based bikes, the minister claimed and explained that if someone switches to an electric motorcycle, their operating cost will be three times lower than a petrol-powered motorcycle, with expenses dropping from Rs100 to just Rs33.The savings will also extend to three-wheelers and other EVs, he added. The government views this tariff reduction as a crucial step toward reducing reliance on fuel imports and promoting the adoption of EVs across the country.

While making the procedure for setting up of charging stations easy, the minister said that permits for setting up charging stations or battery swapping points can now be obtained within just 15 days through an e-portal.

The policy aims to decrease the country’s dependence on fossil fuels, saving substantial foreign exchange, reduce harmful emissions, thereby mitigating air pollution, open new avenues for profitable businesses and attract local and foreign investments and create numerous employment opportunities, boosting the national economy.

“We consider this an international-level achievement,” the minister said, emphasising the government’s efforts to facilitate EV adoption.

The minister highlighted that the reduction in electricity tariffs for EV charging stations is part of broader reforms aimed at lowering power costs. “This journey of reducing electricity costs has been made possible by addressing issues with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), improving the management of distribution companies (DISCOs), and introducing better boards of governance. These changes have been achieved in just nine months,” the minister explained.

The minister also called on international organisations, including the World Bank, USAID, and developed nations committed to green climate financing, to play a proactive role in supporting Pakistan’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs). “We hope that these institutions will not merely appreciate our efforts verbally but will actively contribute by providing green financing to our motorcycle and rickshaw owners,” he maintained.

The minister emphasised that such financing could enable vehicle owners to switch from petrol-powered vehicles to e-bikes, fostering a cleaner, greener environment. “Special concessions in green financing for these individuals will make it easier for them to adopt electric vehicles, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting Pakistan’s climate goals,” the minister added.

With an estimated 10 million motorcycles consuming $6 billion in fuel annually, converting to electric motorcycles—at an average cost of Rs50,000—could achieve a return on investment in three to four months while saving billions in foreign exchange.

The initiative includes establishing neighbourhood charging stations and battery swapping points, creating new business and job opportunities. A simplified, one-window registration system, operated by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), allows online registration with a Rs50,000 fee.

The regulations support five levels of charging technology and aim for 30 percent EV adoption by 2030, fostering local and foreign investment. Discounted electricity tariffs and regular monitoring of safety standards at charging points are key components of the plan. The policy is expected to boost economic growth, generate employment, and reduce Pakistan’s reliance on fuel imports.

To a question regarding the winter relief package for power consumers, Leghari said that recent power tariff relief package has provided consumers with savings worth billions of rupees. “This package has significantly benefited the public, and after consultations with the IMF and our partners, we aim to make it a permanent feature,” the minister stated. The government envisions the package enabling industries to plan their energy needs for three-year cycles, allowing them to optimise operations and maximise the benefits of consistent and predictable tariffs. The initiative aims to support long-term industrial growth and economic stability. We have experience that the power demand has started stabilising and is also increasing. He said that they have completed our preparations regarding captive power plants and actively engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address the matter without negatively impacting the industry. The minister said that the finance ministry is leading these discussions, with the Petroleum and Power Divisions providing assistance. “We are having productive and constructive discussions, and clarity is expected in the coming days,” he added.