Graduates may apply for degree on e-portal

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced that graduates of the university could visit e-portal, established by the university examinations board, to submit their form for issuance of degree or certificates. According to a press release, issued by the IUB examinations board office here, online facility for submission of form on eportal.iub.edu.pk has been provided to graduates of the varsity. “Graduates of IUB can get application form from e-portal for issuance of degree or certificates, ” it said, adding no application in this regard would be accepted by hand. For further information, candidates can contact the IUB information centre helpline 0347925555 and 0346925555 or 0629255580.