Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Graduates may apply for degree on e-portal

NEWS WIRE
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has announced that graduates of the university could visit e-portal, established by the university examinations board, to submit their form for issuance of degree or certificates. According to a press release, issued by the IUB examinations board office here, online facility for submission of form on eportal.iub.edu.pk has been provided to graduates of the varsity. “Graduates of IUB can get application form from e-portal for issuance of degree or certificates, ” it said, adding no application in this regard would be accepted by hand. For further information, candidates can contact the IUB information centre helpline 0347925555 and 0346925555 or 0629255580.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025