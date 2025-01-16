Gunmen attack relief convoy in Kurram; no casualties reported

Unidentified gunmen ambushed a relief convoy near Bagan in Lower Kurram on Thursday, security officials reported.

The convoy, comprising 35 vehicles carrying food and essential supplies, was en route to Parachinar when it came under attack. Gunmen opened fire on the convoy from both sides of the road, prompting security forces escorting the vehicles to retaliate. The attackers fled after exchanging fire, according to the sources.

A rocket fired by the assailants struck one of the vehicles, damaging it and forcing the convoy to halt. As a precaution, the convoy later returned to Tull. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

This attack follows the recent resumption of relief efforts in the area after prolonged disruptions due to tribal clashes. On January 8, a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying supplies successfully reached Kurram district after the region was isolated for 94 days due to road closures caused by violence. Out of that convoy, 30 vehicles had delivered supplies to Parachinar, while 10 were sent to Bagan.

The authorities are investigating the incident and reinforcing security measures to ensure the safe delivery of relief goods to the affected areas.