Hamas, Israel agree to ceasefire to end Gaza war

Biden says negotiators will look for permanent end of the war in phase two of ceasefire deal.

DOHA/JERUSALEM - Israeli officials on Wednesday said that Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal reached as US President-elect Donald Trump confirmed the news of the deal. Israeli media reported that the deal to be signed in coming hours while the cabinet was set to meet today to approve it and the first hostages could go free on Sunday.

Israel and Hamas Wednesday agreed to a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, opening the way to a possible end to a 15-month war that has upended the Middle East. Under the deal, Hamas and its allied militant groups are expected to release 33 hostages seized from Israel during the attacks of October 7, 2023. In return, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas has approved the agreement and delivered its response to mediators, Hamas senior official Basem Naim tells CNN.

In a separate statement, the group said that it had consulted allied militant groups regarding the proposed agreement. “The movement has dealt with this matter with full responsibility and positivity, stemming from its duty towards our steadfast and resilient people in the Gaza Strip, to stop the Zionist aggression against them and put an end to the massacres and genocide they are facing.”

The agreement would deliver the first reprieve from war for the people of Gaza in more than a year, and only the second since the Israeli bombardment began.

Once confirmed, it is expected that the deal will allow Palestinian civilians to return to northern Gaza and there would be a massive influx of humanitarian aid into the strip, where residents have long faced dire humanitarian conditions.

The agreement follows months of on-off negotiations brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with the backing of the United States, and came just ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Israeli troops invaded Gaza after Hamas-led gunmen broke through security barriers and burst into Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 soldiers and civilians and abducting more than 250 foreign and Israeli hostages.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 46,000 people, according to Gaza health ministry figures, and left the narrow coastal enclave a wasteland of rubble, with hundreds of thousands surviving the winter cold in tents and makeshift shelters.

As his inauguration approached, Trump repeated his demand that a deal be done swiftly, warning repeatedly that there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages were not released. His Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff worked with President Joe Biden’s team to push the deal over the line.

In Israel, the return of the hostages may ease some of the public anger against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government over the Oct. 7 security failure that led to the deadliest single day in the country’s history.

The conflict spread across the Middle East, with Iran-backed proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen attacking Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians. The deal comes after Israel killed the top leaders of Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in assassinations which gave it the upper hand.

US President-elect Donald Trump reacted to news of the deal on Wednesday, posting on Truth Social: “WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!”

The incoming president claimed credit for the deal, writing that it “could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies.”

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” Trump added.

“We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords,” he also said, referring to a set of agreements facilitated by his first administration that saw Israel normalize relations with four Arab nations.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden detailed that talks will go beyond the temporary ceasefire announced Wednesday to a phase two of the deal that could include “a permanent end of the war.”

“During the next six weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war. Let me say it again: A permanent end of the war,” Biden said.

“There are a number of details to negotiate, to move from phase one to phase two. But the plan says if negotiations take longer than six weeks, the cease fire will continue as long as the negotiations continue,” he added.

Biden also confirmed that “Americans will be part of that hostage release on phase one as well.” Under the deal, Hamas and its allied militant groups are expected to release 33 hostages seized from Israel during the attacks of October 7, 2023.

In return, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and, according to Biden, “Palestinians can also return to their neighborhoods in all the areas of Gaza and the surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza will begin.”

In a potential phase three of the deal, “any final remains of hostages who have been killed will be returned to their families, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin,” Biden said.