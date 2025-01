LARKANA - Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab was met by Larkana Hindu Panchayat President Harish Lal, Dr. Sarichand, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Dr. Gordan Das and Satram Das of Hindu Panchayats belonging to Larkana and Shikarpur Districts at DIG Office Larkana on Wednesday. The heads of the Hindu Panchayat informed the DIG Larkana about their problems, on which the DIG Larkana assured the Hindu Panchayat Mukhi leaders of solving the problems of their community.