Thursday, January 16, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Indian forces arrest Pakistani Fisherman, sparking human rights concerns

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUJAWAL  -  Indian Border Security forces arrested a Pakistani fisherman from the territorial limits of Pakistan late Tuesday night. According to reports reaching here from the coastal area of Jati Taluka of district Sujawal Babu Son of Umer Malah was busy fishing near Harami creek when indian forces attacked him and whisked him away. Babu was the sole breadwinner of his family and was associated with fishing for the past many years. Representative of Pakistan fisherfolk forum Noor Muhammad Themore lashed out at Indian forces and government for violating International Humanitarian and sea laws. While talking to this correspondent Themore said that the Indian force had committed an offence by invading the territorial limits of Pakistan and arresting innocent fishermen. He further said that the idleness of the international community on this core issue of human rights was utterly surprising. According to an official data issued by foreign ministry last year around 81 Pakistani fishermen are languishing in Indian jails including 56 those who have completed their term of sentences. Among those 81 fishermen 20 belong to Jati Taluka of district Sujawal.

Pak-Russia trade relations to have positive impact on both economies: Envoy

Tags:

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1736922105.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025