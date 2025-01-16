Indian forces arrest Pakistani Fisherman, sparking human rights concerns

SUJAWAL - Indian Border Security forces arrested a Pakistani fisherman from the territorial limits of Pakistan late Tuesday night. According to reports reaching here from the coastal area of Jati Taluka of district Sujawal Babu Son of Umer Malah was busy fishing near Harami creek when attacked him and whisked him away. Babu was the sole breadwinner of his family and was associated with fishing for the past many years. Representative of Pakistan fisherfolk forum Noor Muhammad Themore lashed out at and government for violating International Humanitarian and sea laws. While talking to this correspondent Themore said that the Indian force had committed an offence by invading the territorial limits of Pakistan and arresting innocent fishermen. He further said that the idleness of the international community on this core issue of human rights was utterly surprising. According to an official data issued by foreign ministry last year around 81 Pakistani fishermen are languishing in Indian jails including 56 those who have completed their term of sentences. Among those 81 fishermen 20 belong to Jati Taluka of district Sujawal.