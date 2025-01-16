Inter-class sports gala begins at GCGDC Gulbahar

PESHAWAR - The opening ceremony of the inter-class sports gala at Government City Girls’ Degree College (GCGDC) Gulbahar was held in a grand manner, with students showcasing excellent performances in various sports and cultural activities.

The guest of honour for the event was the college principal, Prof Rabia Sikandar, who inaugurated the gala by cutting the ribbon. Other notable attendees included Najma Naz Qazi, Director of Sports at GCGC, Shazia Aslam, Sports Lecturer at Government City District Girls’ College, Sadia Gul, Sports Lecturer at Nahqi Girls’ College, along with a large number of teachers and students.

On the first day of the sports gala, exciting competi­tions in table tennis, basketball, and tug of war were held. In the table tennis matches, BS Urdu students defeated BS Islamic Studies students with a score of 2-0, while FA/FSc second-year students beat BS En­glish students by the same score.

In an intense basketball match, the FA/FSc sec­ond-year team triumphed over the FA/FSc first-year team with a score of 18-15. In the thrilling tug-of-war competition, the students’ team defeated the teach­ers’ team, earning widespread applause.

During the event, various stalls were set up, fea­turing Charsadda’s traditional rice dishes, chapli ka­babs, dahi bhallay, and other food items. Additional­ly, stalls showcasing warm shawls, artificial jewelry, paintings, and handmade decorative items attracted special attention from students and teachers alike.