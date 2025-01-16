Is Pakistan Truly Democratic?

Pakistan claims to be a democratic nation, but a closer examination reveals a troubling reality. Despite its professed commitment to democracy, the country’s history tells a starkly different story. With nearly four decades of direct martial law and no prime minister completing a full term in over seventy years, Pakistan’s democratic system lies in disarray.

The country’s democratic struggles date back to the 1983 movement for the restoration of democracy during Zia-ul-Haq’s era, when countless lives were lost in the fight for democratic rights. Although democracy was briefly restored, it soon faltered, leaving a strong and vibrant democracy an elusive dream for Pakistan’s masses.

True democratic values, such as tolerance for differing opinions and protection of minority rights, remain absent in Pakistan. Instead, the country operates under a constrained and superficial democracy, posing a significant obstacle for ordinary citizens. The concerns of the common people are often ignored, and the system fails to address the needs of all segments of society.

In its early years, Pakistan’s ruling powers deliberately delayed framing a constitution for nine years to avoid elections and retain control. When the constitution was finally enacted in 1956, martial law was imposed instead of holding elections, perpetuating authoritarian rule until the first general elections in 1970. Even after a democratic government took office in 1973, it was swiftly dismissed by another martial law, leading to yet another prolonged period of dictatorship. In such a stifled environment, democratic systems and processes have struggled to take root.

The masses have never truly enjoyed freedom of speech and association, with censorship and bans on newspapers, magazines, and books being a constant feature since the country’s inception. During brief democratic intervals, writings like prison memoirs from intellectuals and authors offered glimpses into suppressed perspectives, but these voices were often silenced.

Despite these challenges, Pakistan’s people have consistently shown a profound commitment to democracy, engaging in significant struggles for its realisation. In the 1960s, students played a key role in a movement against Ayub Khan’s martial law. Similarly, during the 1980s, prolonged resistance was mounted against Zia-ul-Haq’s regime, and later, people rallied against Pervez Musharraf’s authoritarian rule. These movements highlight the enduring resilience of the Pakistani people in their quest for democratic governance. Leftist and nationalist politicians have also been at the forefront of these struggles, organising and mobilising farmers and labourers to demand their rights. However, their efforts were met with suppression, and many were imprisoned. Meanwhile, poets and writers raised their voices against oppression, producing revolutionary works even from behind bars. Luminaries like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Habib Jalib, Ahmed Faraz, and Sindhi poets Shaikh Ayaz and Naiz Hamyoni left an indelible mark with their resistive poetry.

In later years, poets such as Akash Anari, Haleem Baghi, and Mazhar Laghari continued this tradition, fiercely criticising Zia’s conservative policies and advocating for people’s rights. Their contributions underscore the power of literature as a tool for resistance and social change.

In contrast, India maintained a steady democratic process after partition, unimpeded by martial law. Jawaharlal Nehru, a prominent leader of India’s freedom struggle, upheld democratic principles by holding timely elections and fostering an environment where dissenting voices could thrive. Revolutionary poets like Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, and Jan Nisar Akhtar contributed iconic works to Indian cinema without facing suppression, especially during Nehru’s tenure. India’s early democratic success offers valuable lessons for Pakistan, particularly in embracing dissent and upholding democratic values. Unfortunately, Pakistan failed to learn from India’s example, while India, after the 1990s, began to adopt authoritarian tendencies and suppress minority voices, mirroring Pakistan’s earlier path.

In Pakistan, a historically centralised system has led provinces and nationalist leaders to advocate for greater autonomy. The demand for provincial autonomy was a key factor in Bangladesh’s secession. However, the 18th Amendment has somewhat eased tensions, bringing increased stability among provinces. Since the Musharraf era, despite political instability, successive governments have completed their tenures, signalling a positive shift.

It is now crucial for Pakistan’s elite to recognise past mistakes and commit to a genuinely democratic path. Acknowledging the importance of provincial autonomy and promoting a more inclusive, decentralised governance structure are essential steps toward ensuring long-term stability and prosperity. Only by fostering genuine democratic values can Pakistan hope to build a resilient and representative system for its people.

Uzair Kalhore

The writer is a freelance columnist.