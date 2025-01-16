Thursday, January 16, 2025
Jamshoro DC reviews preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign

January 16, 2025
HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner DC Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri presided over a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro, to review preparations for the upcoming National Polio Campaign, scheduled from February 3 to 7, 2025. According to a handout, during the meeting, the DC Qadri emphasized that this would be the first polio eradication drive of 2025. He called for a robust strategy and effective coordination to overcome obstacles and ensure the achievement of 100% immunization targets. He stressed the importance of vaccinating every child under five years of age across the district, ensuring that no child misses the anti-polio vaccine. The meeting was attended by Additional DC-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, District Health Officer Dr Abdul Hameed Khoonharo, Dr Kaleem Shaikh, Dr Pir Manzoor, Dr Raza Panhwar, Assistant Commissioners and representatives of relevant departments.

