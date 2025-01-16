Thursday, January 16, 2025
Japan-funded solar powered irrigation project opened in Narowal

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi on Wednesday inaugurated a project for installation of solar powered irrigation system in Tehsil Shakar Garh, District Narowal being managed by Rural Aid Pakistan, a non-governmental organisation, working at grassroots level in rural areas of Pakistan to fight against poverty and empowering the vulnerable rural communities for sustainable development.

The government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme, had provided financial assistance of $65,617 under this project, for provision of seven solar powered irrigation pumps and facilities to enhance agricultural productivity in the region by providing sustainable and efficient irrigation system in District Narowal.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the NGO Board Members, local government officials, community leaders and local farmers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rural Aid Pakistan has been working for more than thirty years with farmers in rural areas, implementing many projects in collaboration with government departments and different donors.

The grant of $65,617 provided by the government of Japan is utilized to improve the environment for agricultural activities, increase the production and harvest of agricultural products in the area, and increase the income of local farmers.

Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, congratulated the representatives of the NGO for successful completion of this important project.

He expressed the hope that this initiative would empower farmers and ensure to increase their agricultural productivity, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to the local economy.

He also stressed that the government of Japan would continue to support the people of Pakistan, to improve their living standards and represented his sincere wish that this project would certainly strengthen the existing relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.

OUR STAFF REPORT

