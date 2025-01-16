Thursday, January 16, 2025
Japanese envoy discuses bilateral ties with Governor

STAFF REPORT
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shui Chi called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed strengthening of bilateral ties in the fields of agriculture, economy,  and culture during a meeting at the Governor’s House, here on Wednesday. The governor said Pakistan and Japan have cordial relations, adding that these relations would be taken to new heights as per vision of President Asif Ali Zardari. Sardar Saleem Haider said due to fertile land and climate in Pakistan, the taste of fruits and vegetables here is famous all over the world. He said: “We look forward to cooperation of Japan in the field of agriculture.”

STAFF REPORT

