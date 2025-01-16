JI Emir announces country-wide protests against IPPs tomorrow

LAHORE - Criticizing the ruling elite and calling them a visionless group focused solely on corruption and exploitation, Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Wednesday announced nationwide protests against costly electricity and IPPs on January 17, urging the public to join the demonstrations. Speaking at a certificate and laptop distribution ceremony under the “Bano Qabil” program organized by Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan at the Expo Center, Rehman pointed out that since 1994, successive governments have favored Independent Power Producers (IPPs), granting them tax exemptions and capacity charges amounting to Rs. 3,000 billion annually. He vowed that JI would take back resources from the ruling elite and make the public their rightful beneficiaries. He said that governmental policies and propaganda by certain elements are causing despair among the nation’s youth. He emphasized that if resources are directed towards the people, Pakistan could achieve significant development within a few years. Highlighting the potential of the IT sector, he stated that focusing on IT alone could boost annual exports from the current $3.2 billion to $10 billion. However, he lamented that the government is unwilling to serve the people, as mafias have been controlling the country for the past 77 years. Addressing the importance of empowering youth, the JI leaser said that the second phase of free IT courses under the “Bano Qabil” program would commence in Lahore on February 23. He expressed the party’s vision to train one million children in Punjab over the next two years. He also called upon youth to become ambassadors for the Alkhidmat “Bano Qabil” initiative.

Rehman reiterated the party’s demand for a uniform education system and curriculum across the country. He stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to provide quality and free education, which is not charity but a fundamental right of the people.

He stated that the “Bano Qabil” program, which started in Karachi with over 50 campuses offering free IT courses, has now expanded to all provinces, including remote areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

He noted that Pakistan is a country of young people, with 80% of its population under the age of 40. “We will not let the youth lose hope; we will secure the country’s future through education and empowerment,” he affirmed.