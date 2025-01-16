JI leader urges govt to revisit IPPs’ contracts

Timegara - Jamaat-i-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North Chief and former Senior Minister Inayatullah Khan has demanded that the government revisit all contracts made with private Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and stop capacity payments.

Addressing a news conference in Timergara on Wednesday, the JI chief said that, unfortunately, power consumers across the country were paying for electricity they were not using.

The JI provincial deputy chief Arshad Zaman, provincial secretary of information Hafiz Yaqoob-ur-Rehman, president of Anjuman Tajiran Timergara Haji Anwar ud Din, JI district secretary of information Shuiab Ahmad, and other activists were also present at the occasion.

Inayat said that JI Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman had called for a countrywide protest against unjustified power tariffs on January 17. He added that JI workers would make the protest a success.

The JI leader said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generates electricity and sells it to the center at Rs5 per unit, but in return, the people of the province receive it at Rs45 to Rs70 per unit. He said that power consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were forced to endure 10 to 12 hours of power outages even in winter, despite the fact that the province generates cheaper electricity. He further stated that prolonged and unscheduled power outages were causing significant losses to the business community.

Expressing surprise at Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s statement that government IPPs also received payments in dollars, the JI leader said such rulers had no right to govern the country.

He threatened that JI would continue to pressure the government until power tariffs were reduced.

Regarding the PTI government in the province, he said that several approved mega development projects for Malakand Division had been dropped from the ADP due to the incompetence of the sitting lawmakers. He added that JI would take the removal of Dir University from the ADP to court. He said that JI had organized and mobilized the youth to stand up for their rights and would continue to expose both the federal and provincial governments.