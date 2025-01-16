Karot Hydropower Project a key CPEC initiative for clean energy: Report

ISLAMABAD - A group of media representatives and parliamentarians visited the Karot Hydropower Project, a key initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the project’s impor­tance, including its annual genera­tion of 720 MW of clean electricity and its contribution of 3,206 GWh to Pakistan’s national grid.

The delegation observed the project’s role in mitigating climate change by reducing approximate­ly 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Wednesday.

Senior Advisor at China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL) informed the delegation that the reliable and affordable elec­tricity produced by the project will enhance industrial productivity and support the growth of sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, which rely heavily on con­sistent energy supply.

“Additionally, the project’s long-term operation will decrease Pa­kistan’s dependency on energy imports, thereby boosting the coun­try’s energy security and economic stability,” he said.

As a single power generation hy­dropower complex, the Karot HPP comprises a rock fill dam, spillway, powerhouse, diversion tunnels, head race power tunnels, and tail race tunnels.

Developed under the Power Pol­icy 2002 on a Build-Own-Oper­ate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, the proj­ect has a concession period of 30 years and is a prioritized initiative under CPEC.

During its construction phase, the project created around 5,000 local jobs and currently employs about 200 local workers and 25 Chinese nationals. The total project cost is approximately $1.74 billion, with an installed capacity of 720 MW and an average annual electricity output of 3,206 GWh.

Moreover, the project has un­dertaken various Corporate So­cial Responsibility (CSR) initia­tives, including the establishment of schools, healthcare facilities, vo­cational training programs, and the development of essential infrastruc­ture such as roads and water supply systems.

The delegation appreciated these efforts, commending the project for not only addressing Pakistan’s ener­gy challenges but also fostering so­cio-economic development.

The visit highlighted the strength of Pakistan-China collaboration, showcasing how mutual coopera­tion and innovation can lead to sus­tainable progress.

A spokesperson for the Karot Hy­dropower Project emphasized that the initiative reflects a broader vi­sion of empowering communities and supporting a green energy fu­ture, addressing energy shortages, combating climate change, and im­proving the quality of life for the lo­cal population.