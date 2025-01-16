Thursday, January 16, 2025
Khanewal beautification plan discussed

NEWS WIRE
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  The district administration on Wednesday discussed in threadbare the city’s beautification plan at a meeting with greenery and flowers plantation besides sports and general infrastructure upgrade being the main components to improve city’s outlook. Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman chaired the meeting and ordered officials to ensure plantation of date palm trees at entry points of the city, upgrade greenbelts with flower plants at important cross-sections, and asked the PMDFC officials to complete all legal requirements within a week for upgradation of Fazal Park and the lake. She also directed forest department to submit PC-1 without any delay to develop a ladies park in the city. The DC reviewed plan to build a spacious bus stand at Lahore Morr with funding from World Bank and ordered municipal committee to develop cricket arena under the kilometer-long NN fly-over. She said that old hoardings should be replaced by digital boards and ordered to develop one city road as model road. She said that residents of Khanewal would soon witness a pleasant change in the city’s outlook. Administrator municipal committee Ghulam Mustafa, deputy director development Shahid Rehman, MC chief officer, forest officer and officials from PMDFC were present.

Pak-Russia trade relations to have positive impact on both economies: Envoy

