KP cabinet approves various projects, uplift schemes

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, under Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, convened on Wednesday and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of its previous decisions while approving an array of projects for public welfare and development. The Cabinet noted that 95% of its 518 decisions from 19 meetings had been implemented, with work underway on 7% and only 2% overdue. It also approved 50 legislative enactments during its tenure.

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved the implementation of the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) regime. Under this initiative, real estate agents and land transfer officers will be registered as Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) under the Federal Board of Revenue. This measure aims to mitigate the risks associated with money laundering and terror financing.

In the energy and power sector, the Cabinet re-included four energy projects into the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2024-25. These include the construction of grid stations in South Waziristan, Tirah Maidan, and Mamund Bajaur, which are expected to enhance power distribution infrastructure in these areas.

Healthcare was another major focus area. The Cabinet approved an increased cost of Rs. 698.046 million for the construction of a Trauma Center in Lakki Marwat and upgraded Talash Hospital in Dir Lower from Category D to C. Additionally, Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital and DHQ Teaching Hospital in D.I. Khan were upgraded to Category A, increasing their bed capacities to 500 and 600, respectively. A grant of Rs. 20 million was also approved for Mission Hospital Peshawar to support free treatment for poor patients and meet operational expenses.

The Cabinet also emphasized sports development by approving cost enhancements for sports complexes in D.I. Khan and allocating funds for sports activities in 711 village councils of merged districts. This initiative aims to improve recreational facilities and promote healthy activities across the region.

Environmental conservation received a boost with the signing of a grant agreement for the second phase of the German-funded Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project. With an additional €20 million in funding, this initiative aims to enhance forest protection in the province.

The Cabinet approved several land transfers to support educational and developmental projects. This included 300 Kanal for the establishment of a Girls Cadet College in D.I. Khan and land for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in the same district. These measures highlight the government’s commitment to improving education infrastructure.

To provide relief to vulnerable communities, the Cabinet approved enhanced compensation for terrorism and landmine victims and allocated funds for displaced persons’ camps in Bakakhel, Bannu. Infrastructure projects were also prioritized, with approval granted for the beautification of Bannu Road and enforcement of building control measures in Peshawar to prevent unplanned growth.

Other notable decisions included the creation of officers’ posts for Kurram Road security and the inclusion of an Upper Swat Development Package in ADP 2024-25. The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a high-level committee for climate resilience projects in Buner and Shangla.

The Cabinet concluded by emphasizing its commitment to public welfare, security, and sustainable development. It directed urgent action on projects such as the establishment of graveyards in Peshawar and the provision of artificial limbs for terrorism victims, showcasing its dedication to addressing pressing public needs.