KP CM Gandapur confirms backdoor talks; PTI leaders engage with COAS

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, confirmed on Thursday that backdoor discussions within the power corridors are yielding positive developments.

Speaking to the media, Gandapur stated, “Positive vibes are coming from the meetings, and confidence has been restored.”

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar disclosed details of a meeting held with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Peshawar. The meeting, attended by CM Gandapur, focused on PTI's stance, which was well-received, according to Gohar.

During an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar noted, “We presented our entire case to the COAS, and the response was encouraging.”

Commenting on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Gandapur remarked that Rehman's claims of betrayal should be directed at those responsible, not PTI. He added, “Maulana Sahib, if promises made to you were not fulfilled, name those who betrayed you instead of blaming us.”

Gandapur emphasized that he would respond to Rehman in equal measure and dismissed the notion of equivalence between Rehman’s political stature and that of PTI's founder.