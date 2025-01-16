KPIC takes notice of non-compliance of commission orders

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), comprising Chief Infor­mation Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan, Information Commissioners Arshad Ahmed and Muhammad Irshad, took serious notice of the non-compliance with the Commis­sion’s orders.

Show-cause notices and warning letters will be issued to the defaulting public bod­ies, including the Higher Education Reg­ulatory Authority and AIG Legal (Police Department), in the hearings of the com­plainants.

Muhammad Ayaz, a resident of District Peshawar, filed a complaint (Complaint No. 6442) under the RTI Act 2013 to the Commission against the WSSP Peshawar, in which he sought information regarding the appointment details of Tube-well Op­erators from the Public Information Officer (PIO)/Manager, WSSP. The Commission di­rected the PIO of WSSP to proactively dis­close all 12 categories of information of WSSP Peshawar, as mandated in Section 5 of the KP RTI Act 2013, on the official web­site of WSSP. Additionally, the Manager HR of WSSP will be summoned in the subject case to ensure timely provision of informa­tion to the complainant and enhance public trust in government institutions.

In another case, the Commission adjudi­cated Complaint No 11613 filed by Faheem Azam, who had requested information from the Soil & Water Conservation Department Mardan regarding all developmental works since January 2017. The department denied providing the information, stating that they did not have developmental funds, except for staff salaries. The PIO/Director of the Soil and Conservation Department Mardan was directed to provide a para-wise reply to the requester within a week, with prop­er intimation to the commission.

The commission also took serious notice of the absence of AIG Legal and the depu­tation of a Sub-Inspector in Complaints No 11650 and 11654. The Commission or­dered that AIG Legal be present in the up­coming proceedings, along with the rele­vant record, on 16-01-2025.

In Complaint No 11675, filed by Muham­mad Iqbal, who sought information about the leasing documents and technical eval­uation of Hamala Rest House Nathia Gali owned by the Culture and Tourism Author­ity, the PIO/Deputy Director MIS, Mahad Husnain, informed the Commission that the information was uploaded on the Culture and Tourism Authority website. The miss­ing data will be updated within a week, with proper intimation to the KPIC.

In Complaint No 11441, filed by Noor-ul-Basar, the Commission decided to write to the Secretary of the Local Council Board (LCB) to take disciplinary action against the Accounts Section of the LCB for non-cooper­ation with the PIO/Admin Officer of the LCB in the provision of data, in order to meet the objective of transparency in the province.

It is pertinent to mention that the RTI Commission is strongly committed to en­abling citizens to have access to informa­tion of public importance and helping build effective, accountable, and inclusive institu­tions at all levels.