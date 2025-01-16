Kundi stresses need for clean drinking water projects

PESHAWAR - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday emphasized the need for clean drinking water projects in various areas of the province and stressed the importance of attracting the attention of donor organizations to address regional needs. The Governor made these remarks during a meeting with the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) at the Governor House.

During the meeting, CEO Masood-ul-Mulk briefed the Governor on ongoing projects in 27 districts of the province.

The Governor was provided with details about water supply, sanitation, electricity, solar energy, and skill training programs in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and other districts under the SRSP’s initiatives.

The meeting also included a briefing on flood recovery and development programs, as well as infrastructure improvements in nine union councils of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank. The Governor also emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency in projects that are based on public and regional needs.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Local Council Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The delegation included the Provincial President of the Association and prominent political figure, Mayor of Mardan, Himayatullah Khan Mayar; Coordinator Intizar Khalil; and President of the Village Council Bannu, Mian Mahfoozur Rehman. Member of the Provincial Assembly, Arbab Zarak Khan, was also present on this occasion.

The delegation informed the Governor about the difficulties faced by local government representatives and the undemocratic attitude of the provincial government.

Governor Kundi expressed his concern, stating that the provincial government has been undermining the rights of local representatives for the past three years.

He noted that not only are powers and funds not being provided, but peaceful protesters demanding their rights are also subjected to violence. He termed this behavior highly inappropriate and undemocratic.

The Governor assured the delegation that they would not be left helpless and announced plans to host a convention for local government representatives from across the province at the Governor House in the first week of February.

He promised to play an active role in addressing their issues and ensuring their rights are protected.