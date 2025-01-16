Lack of ownership to Paigham-i-Pakistan led to more unrest in society: CII chief

Rawalpindi - Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi has said that lack of ownership and non-compliance to the document of ‘Paigham-i-Pakistan’, a unanimous decree against extremism, led to more unrest and tension in the society.

“Had we adopted the Paigham-i-Pakistan wholeheartedly, there would have been a gradual decrease in the ongoing turbulence in the society,” Allama Naeemi said while speaking at a two-day workshop. The document provided an opportunity for peaceful coexistence, he added.

He said the situation in the restive Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected that the decree was facing challenges and still had not been complied with in letter and spirit.

The Paigham-i-Pakistan is a consensus Islamic decree issued in 2018 and signed by over 1,800 religious scholars from across Pakistan, which serves as a national narrative to counter-extremism and terrorism in the country.

Teachers and students of universities, colleges and religious seminaries from north Punjab took part in the national workshop on ‘Building Bridges: Fostering Tolerance and Inclusivity among Youth’, organized by Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) at Best Western Hotel on Wednesday.

National Rahmatul Lil Aalameen Wa Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority Chairman Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem said the Paigham-i-Pakistan was a counter narrative of state against extremism and terrorism, giving a message that anyone cannot impose his point of view on others through the use of force. “This narrative could neither produce desired results nor bring a major change in the society,” he said, urging that both masses and signatories of this document should take ownership of it.

Nadeem noted that Muslim societies in the Middle East were fast moving toward change by adapting to new trends but Pakistani society looked stagnant. “Status quo forces are gaining strength in our country and a new turmoil is taking its roots in the name of change,” he said. Our youth is emotional and directionless, he also said. Political activist and lawyer Dileep Doshi in his session on ‘Cultural and Ethnic Diversity of Pakistan’ explained how linguistic and ethnic conflicts emerged in the society over time. He said a social construct sometimes makes a narrative comprising negative perceptions about people belonging to certain ethnicities, faiths, cultures and languages. “There is a need to deconstruct such perceptions in a society,” he added.

Media trainer Asif Khursheed warned that fake and unauthentic information on social media had the potential to generate a conflict in society, advising the participants to avoid disseminating such information. He delved into how youth can reach out to authentic sources of information.

PIPS Research Officer Hina Khaliq Taj in her session on ‘Gender Equality: Myths, Values and Practices’ highlighted how women, in their traditional gender roles, were stereotyped and discriminated against in the society.

PIPS President Muhammad Amir Rana in his concluding remarks urged the youth to expand their world view and try to interact with people belonging to different cultures, faiths, ethnicities and languages – a factor that will develop a ‘behaviour of acceptance’ among themselves. “Those countries that have adopted a multidisciplinary approach are moving ahead fast,” he said.