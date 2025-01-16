Thursday, January 16, 2025
LDA seals another 101 properties

Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 101 properties during an operation against illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters here on Wednesday. On the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the Authority teams are conducting daily operations and in a recent operation, the LDA teams sealed 101 properties in various areas. The operation covered New Garden Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and areas along the UBD Canal Road. In New Garden Town, 20 properties were sealed, while 27 properties in Sabzazar and 54 properties in other areas, including Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and UBD Canal Road, were also sealed.The sealed properties include private schools, bakeries, showrooms, food points, workshops, shops, offices, and other establishments. Notices had been issued to these properties multiple times before the operation.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman. DG LDA Tahir Farooq emphasized that impartial action against illegal commercial buildings and fee defaulters will continue without any discrimination.

