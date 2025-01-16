LDA seals another 101 properties in operation

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 101 properties during an operation against illegal commercial buildings and commercial fee defaulters on Wednesday.
Following the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the Authority’s teams are conducting daily operations. In a recent operation, the LDA teams sealed 101 properties across various areas.
The operation covered New Garden Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and areas along the UBD Canal Road. In New Garden Town, 20 properties were sealed, while 27 properties in Sabzazar and 54 properties in other areas.