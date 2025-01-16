Thursday, January 16, 2025
LDA seals another 101 properties in operation

January 16, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 101 proper­ties during an operation against illegal commer­cial buildings and com­mercial fee defaulters on Wednesday.

Following the direc­tives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the Authority’s teams are conducting daily operations. In a re­cent operation, the LDA teams sealed 101 proper­ties across various areas.

The operation covered New Garden Town, Shad­man, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, and ar­eas along the UBD Ca­nal Road. In New Garden Town, 20 properties were sealed, while 27 proper­ties in Sabzazar and 54 properties in other areas.

